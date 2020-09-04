beaches

Stinson Beach open Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Lauren Martinez
STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- Many Bay Area beaches will either be open or closed this Labor Day weekend depending on which county they are in amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All beaches in Marin County will be open except for Point Reyes National Seashore and Tomales Bay.

In July, Stinson Beach was crowded by people trying to beat the heat.

RELATED: Peninsula cities split on whether to close beaches Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19

We spoke to Menlo Park resident Dr. Gail Wright who has been staying at Stinson Beach since Monday. She said she hasn't seen any crowds and so far people are respecting each other's space.

"We're kept apart from each other well and I think in the ocean people were apart from each other and thankfully there was space enough for us to move and feel alive without having to be right next to each other," Wright said.

RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system

Officials are reminding everyone beaches in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties will be closed to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societystinson beachlabor daybeachescoronavirus californiacoronavirusheatweatherreopening californiamarin countycovid 19heat wave
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEACHES
'Plague warning' closes Lake Tahoe beach
Peninsula cities split on whether to close beaches Labor Day weekend
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
Lifeguards capture shark with their bare hands at CA beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These Bay Area cities may break 100-year-old heat records
Journalists speak out after Merc quotes misogynistic blogger
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area tops 90K COVID-19 cases
SF salon owner denies she 'set up' Pelosi, demands apology
Here's where you can stay cool in South Bay as heat wave moves in
Houston family's viral eviction story breaks hearts
Show More
After a long slumber, U.S. cinemas awaken on pivotal weekend
Election officials respond after Trump says try to vote twice
Pentagon orders shutdown of Stars and Stripes newspaper
'Plague warning' closes Lake Tahoe beach
Wildfire updates: Midnight deadline for CZU fire survivors to apply for aid
More TOP STORIES News