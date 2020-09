Stinson Beach open Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- Many Bay Area beaches will either be open or closed this Labor Day weekend depending on which county they are in amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.All beaches in Marin County will be open except for Point Reyes National Seashore and Tomales Bay.In July, Stinson Beach was crowded by people trying to beat the heat.We spoke to Menlo Park resident Dr. Gail Wright who has been staying at Stinson Beach since Monday. She said she hasn't seen any crowds and so far people are respecting each other's space."We're kept apart from each other well and I think in the ocean people were apart from each other and thankfully there was space enough for us to move and feel alive without having to be right next to each other," Wright said.Officials are reminding everyone beaches in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties will be closed to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.