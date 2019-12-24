San Jose family reaches fundraising goal after losing everything in fire

The GoFundMe page raising money for the Gomez family showed that it passed its $30,000 fundraising goal.
"It feels great to know that we are supported and we are loved," said Frankie Gomez. "Just the outpouring from the community. It's just amazing."
RELATED: San Jose family displaced by fire gets car broken into near hotel
Frankie Gomez, her husband Daniel, two daughters, and mother-in-law lost everything when their home burned to the ground last Thursday in San Jose.
Then on Saturday morning, they found their car's passenger door window had been smashed while they were parked in a garage in downtown San Jose. They were staying at a nearby Marriott thanks to a Red Cross voucher.
Cash donations were stolen from the car along with a few keepsakes they managed to save from the fire.
Now thanks to more than 440 donations from all across the Bay area - some big, many small - the family is slowly getting back on their feet.
"A huge thank you. We are eternally thankful for everybody," said Gomez.
People around the South Bay aren't just opening up their wallets to the family, but also their homes.
WATCH: San Jose girl, 11, saves family from house fire
Susan Valletta reached out to ABC 7 News in the middle of her home to Arizona with a donation of furniture and household good for the Gomez family.
She said she can no longer use them so why not give the items to a family who could.
"I went through a fire myself many years ago. I know how devastating that is," said Valletta. "Sometimes you just need to step up."
Valletta is offering up everything from sofas to china for the family to take free of charge.
"She's getting ready to move - most people want to keep stuff with them," said Gomez. "But here she is, not being selfish, and saying 'here.'"
The Gomez family still has to find a permanent place to live and figure out if all of the furniture will fit, but it's the support from the community that's making for the biggest gift of all this holiday season.