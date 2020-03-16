Coronavirus Impact: Social distancing for COVID-19 leads to empty San Jose businesses

She mentioned that friends and loved ones are allowed to sit together if they chose.
The restaurant is following Governor Newsom's request to spread out in restaurants and eateries. On Sunday the governor asked that all bars, nightclubs, wineries, brewpubs and others to close within the state.
Customers are staying home and taking advantage of meal delivery options.
"I had $300 in Door Dash orders yesterday. Grubhub I probably had $50," she said.
A few blocks away business at City Bagel is also quiet with more companies telling employees to stay home.
Owner Kim Tang said she is beginning to see the trickle down effect.
"If their company is still open they still come," said Tang. "But if the company is not open I don't think the employees are going to come." [Ads /] She's thankful some of her regulars have still been stopping by.
"Kim is one of the hardest working people that I've ever met so we have to make sure Kim and others take care of her family and take care of San Jose," said San Jose resident Michael Van Every.
Tang only has a few employees so she's hoping her ability to keep cost low will help her survive the coronavirus slump in the week's ahead.
Businesses in downtown San Jose are EMPTY as people stay home. Shifts are being slashed and wait staff is being staggered at Flames off 4th st. And yes, there was plenty of spaces to spread out from other customers. Full story on @abc7newsbayarea midday pic.twitter.com/lXqqz3ghAU
