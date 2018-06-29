Tanya Williams in the living room of her rebuilt burned home in #CoffeyPark. She had considered buying safe and sane sparklers for her daughter this July 4th. "Not with this red flag warning. I have more experience with fires than most people." An understatement. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/BBkBCSBIqo — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 29, 2018

The ladies of Elim Lutheran Church await their fireworks in #Petaluma this morning. "We warn people to be responsible," said Robin Merrill. Their permitted fireworks sales have raised tens of thousand of dollars for disaster relief. "We expect push-back." #abc7now pic.twitter.com/rxj7TNQgh4 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 29, 2018

Safe, sane and controversial in fire-scarred Sonoma County, where four four cities, Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, and Cloverdale still allow the sale of fireworks. "They pose a significant threat,"" says @SantaRosaFire Assistant Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/c5caEwyWrG — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 29, 2018

Who would expect an argument about July 4th fireworks? In fire-scarred Sonoma County, they have seen this coming.Four cities -- Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Cloverdale -- still allow the sale of "safe and sane" fireworks. Now they have become controversial, as well."We do good work," said Robin Merrill of the Elim Lutheran Church.They have sold fireworks in Petaluma for seven years and raised tens of thousands of dollars for disaster relief across the nation."I'm conflicted," added Judy Peterson. "But I have a thing about honoring commitments."Merrill adds, "We expect some push-back. But we hand out pamphlets and warn every person to set these off in safe places."That attitude hardly silences critics of the practice."Safe and sane fireworks can still start fires," said Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal. "They pose a significant threat to our city."