Society

Dramatic spike in electric scooter injuries across US, report says

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There has been a dramatic spike in the number of injuries among people who ride electric scooters, according to a study done by UCSF.

RELATED: Only 4% of electric scooter riders injured in accidents were wearing helmets, study finds

In California, lobbyists for the e-scooter companies fought hard against helmet laws that would have protected people.

From 2014 to 2018 the number of scooter-related injuries and hospital admissions in the U.S. quadrupaled, growing by 222% percent. The number across the board was 39,000 injuries.

RELATED: SF officials to vote on scooter legislation after injuries, pain for neighbors

Dr. Benjamin Breyer of UCSF Health compiled the data collected from hospitals across the country.

"The thing that I thought was the most striking is one in three people that came to the emergency room had a head injury," Breyer said.

That's twice the rate of head injuries for bicyclists, but many resist the idea of wearing a helmet.

"They don't go that fast and they dont come with a helment, and I'm not going to bring my own helmet," Jamar Jasper, an e-scooter rider said.

Breyer said, "the group that got injured the most were 18 to 34-year-olds."

The push to allow people over 18 to without helmets began 80 miles from San Francisco, in Ripon, a city in the Central Valley.

Assemblyman Heath Flora introduced AB 2989 requiring only those under 18 years of age to wear a helmet. The argument was, if adult bicyclists aren't told to wear helmets, stand-up motorized scooter riders shouldn't have to either.

The bill was signed by then Governor Jerry Brown in September 2018.

One of the e-scooter companies, Bird, gave us this statement: "We provide them to riders for free and to date, we have given away more than 65,000 helmets."

Enrique Sigui wasn't wearing a helmet when he was involved in an accident. He does now.

"Just to protect myself when I go in traffic," Sigui said. "If I fell, the part that is going to get hurt the most is the head, so a helmet is a good idea."

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoscooterelectric vehicleschildren injuries
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major delays on BART due to person on tracks near Concord station
BART directors will vote on system-wide Wi-Fi
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with showers overnight
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
McDonald's plays bagpipes to stop homeless from sleeping near restaurant
Concord City Council resumes meetings on Naval Weapons Station
Show More
No Oscars host for 2nd year in a row
Inauguration ceremony held for SF Mayor Breed
Video shows NTSB examining wreckage from horrific Pa. Turnpike crash
Free File Program makes online tax filing easier
Many drivers looking at costly repairs due to gas station mistake
More TOP STORIES News