military

The Pentagon's new transgender policy requires people to serve in gender they were born into

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Pentagon's new transgender policy goes into effect. The new policy requires people in the military serve in the sex they were born into.

Troops will also no longer be allowed surgeries for transitioning to another gender.

RELATED: Pentagon's transgender policy to take effect, years after Trump tweeted about the ban

Transgender people who have received hormone treatment or surgery will not be allowed to enlist. Democrats have blasted the transgender ban, which had been delayed in a court battle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscotransgenderpentagonsocietymilitary
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILITARY
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
UK holds session on how to respond to Iran-seized tanker
UK foreign secretary: 2 vessels seized by Iran
75th anniversary of deadly Port Chicago explosion remembered in Concord
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News