The Pentagon's new transgender policy requires people to serve in gender they were born into

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Pentagon's new transgender policy goes into effect. The new policy requires people in the military serve in the sex they were born into.
Troops will also no longer be allowed surgeries for transitioning to another gender.
Transgender people who have received hormone treatment or surgery will not be allowed to enlist. Democrats have blasted the transgender ban, which had been delayed in a court battle.
