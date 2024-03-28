West Point cadet from Bay Area dies in apparent drowning on Spring Break in Florida, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Calif. (KGO) -- There's sad news out of South Florida concerning a West Point cadet from the San Francisco Bay Area. Police say the 21-year-old Havin Morris died in an apparent accidental drowning.

Morris was from Pleasanton, California, but was a cadet at West Point Military Academy in New York. He was on leave in Florida, and Fort Lauderdale police say he was on spring break. He was last seen this past weekend in the overnight hours Saturday going into Sunday.

That was in an area of downtown Fort Lauderdale known for its many bars and late-night parties. At that time, he had a blue polo on with khaki pants.

A Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson told the Miami Herald that a dive team pulled his body out of a river this week. In a press release, West Point says that his death appears to be an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected. The downtown area he was in is only a block or so away from the New River.

"Cadet Morris was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets, committed to serving his country as an Army Officer," said West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland in the release. "The entire West Point Community offers our heartfelt condolences to the Morris family."

On social media, a woman named Melisa said she was his former boss at KFC. She wrote, "Havin was one of the most amazing young men I ever had work for me. So funny, outgoing, and smart. He brought smiles to everyone around him."

Another person wrote, "Had the pleasure of having him at my house many times. Such a wonderful man."

Havin attended Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton. The school tells ABC7 News, "Our hearts go out to the Morris family..."

According to the West Point press release, Morris' tactical officer described him as being resilient and having a determination to succeed.

At this point, it is unclear how he got to the river, if he was swimming with friends, and if any drugs or alcohol were involved. ABC7 News has reached out to Forth Lauderdale police but have not yet heard back.

