SOCIETY

Up to $6,000 will be 'hidden' across three cities in CA -- here's how you can cash in

EMBED </>More Videos

Hidden Cash scavenger hunt returns to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. --
You have an opportunity to cash in on some free money this Thursday.

The scavenger hunt craze that had hundreds of people scouring Woodward Park in Fresno four years ago is making a comeback.

RELATED: $770M in cash waiting for Californians to claim it

Last time it was here, nearly $2,000 was stashed away in secret spots and even stuffed inside Pez dispensers.

People also found envelopes each filled with $75 in cash.

Silver dollar coins were also hidden.

VIDEO: See if some of California's unclaimed $770M in cash is yours!
EMBED More News Videos

California's state controller says she has $770 million that belongs to California residents. Here's how to find out if some of it is yours.



The twitter account "Hidden Cash" announced three dates this week with $6,000 up for grabs.

October 18 in Fresno, October 19 in Los Angeles, and October 20 in Carlsbad.

Action News caught up with the founder of the twitter-based movement four years ago which may be a clue as to why he's planning a return to Fresno.

"Every time I posted something about potentially coming to Fresno or even a couple of other cities in the Central Valley, the response was so positive and overwhelming that it made me convinced that we have to come here," Jason Buzi said.



The tweet does say there are limited spots available and urges people to register through the online slot machine website: bit.ly/ slotomaniacash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeventsmoneygamesbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
$770M in cash sitting unclaimed in California
See if some of CA's unclaimed $770M in cash is yours!
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
More Society
Top Stories
Grand jury indictment obtained against suspect in murder of Nia Wilson
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
Calistoga shaking off effects from precautionary power outage
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Sears files for Chapter 11, 2 stores closing in Bay Area
Funeral to take place for man who died after being tased in Millbrae
Warriors' quest for three-peat starts tonight at Oracle Arena
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
Show More
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Missing teen may have been spotted in Miami after parents found dead
Lyft launches new $299 month subscription plan
AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly nights, warm afternoons ahead
Suspicious letter sent to Republican Sen. Susan Collins' home
More News