ACT OF KINDNESS

VIDEO: Petaluma mom searching for Good Samaritan who returned her purse

EMBED </>More Videos

A Petaluma mother wants to thank a mystery man who found her purse and returned it to her home on Halloween night. (Video by Katrina Brown)

Brandon Behle
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
A Petaluma mother wants to thank a mystery Good Samaritan who found her purse and returned it to her home on Halloween night.

Katrina Brown was out trick-or-treating with her family Wednesday night when she realized she had lost her purse.

RELATED: Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to authorities

She thought she had left it at a playground, but when she and her husband retraced their steps, they were not able to find it.

Dejected, they returned home and proceeded to cancel her credit cards. Then they decided to look at their home security system to see how many trick or treaters had visited their home while they were away.

That's when they got their Halloween "treat": video of a man holding Brown's purse.

"In addition to some trick or treaters, there was also a man, ringing our doorbell, holding my purse,"

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Kids return wallet with $700 inside

Brown told ABC7 News, "When we didn't answer, he put it in our mailbox, which is a closed mailbox. So we wouldn't have seen it when we came home."

Sure enough, when she went to the mailbox, the purse was there with everything still inside -- including a necklace given to her as a teenager.

Touched by the kindness of this stranger, she posted the video on social media, hoping someone would recognize the Good Samaritan so that she can say thank you.

If you know this person, send ABC7 News a message on Facebook or tweet at us with the #ABC7now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanfeel goodhalloweencaught on cameraact of kindnesslost and foundPetaluma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACT OF KINDNESS
TSA officers purchase shirt for boy who wasn't wearing one
Waitress helps struggling mom at Olive Garden
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
How neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Florence
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Boy and accused bully now friends after dad steps in to help
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
More Society
Top Stories
Police break up several brutal fights at Raiders-49ers game
Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
At least 4 wounded in shooting at Florida yoga studio, officials say
2nd suspicious package for Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
Fire burns homeless encampment along BART tracks in Oakland
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Show More
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
New airline launches service from San Jose to Carlsbad
Queen Mary shuttle ride leaves passengers climbing out of windows
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
Ferguson protester blames son's death on lynching
More News