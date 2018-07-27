FEEL GOOD

Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Caught on Camera: Kids return lost wallet. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

AURORA, Colo. --
Usually when you see surveillance video from a doorbell camera, it's for all the wrong reasons - but not this time.

Children in Aurora, Colorado, are becoming a social media sensation for what they were caught doing.

Thirteen-year-old Haylie Wenke and her 6-year-old brother, Reagan, and a friend found a wallet in a driveway while they were riding their bikes.

It had $700 inside.

RELATED: Sacramento teen returns wallet full of credit cards, cash

No one was around, but the kids did the right thing anyway and returned the wallet.

"We found your wallet outside of your car and we just thought we would give it back to you. I'm going to put it over here so no one takes the money," Haylie says in the video.

The homeowner posted the video so he could track down the children. He said he was able to get in touch with Haylie's mother to thank them.

For more feel good stories, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcaught on camerachildrengood samaritanacts of kindnessfeel goodColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Uber driver finds wallet, returns $3K to passenger
7 On Your Side helps woman after wallet was stolen
Lost wallet returned after 65 years in Pennsylvania
Sacramento teen returns wallet full of credit cards, cash
FEEL GOOD
Twitter post makes shop owner's forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget
A lemonade journey to raise funds for fallen police officers
Baby's hair draws Instagram fame
Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog
More feel good
SOCIETY
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
Twitter post makes shop owner's forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget
Bay Area staffing agency says more workers 'ghosting' job interviews
Woman's inspirational journey to help girls make games
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
Firefighter killed battling Carr Fire identified
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
3 Bay Area firefighters injured while fighting Carr Fire
2nd firefighter dies battling Carr Fire in Shasta County
Show More
Court sides with President Trump supporters in riot civil rights lawsuit
The Gilroy Garlic Festival turns 40
Man wrongly convicted of a Golden State Killer murder, attorney says
So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties
Temecula man charged with starting Cranston Fire, 8 others
More News