Warriors host Camp Fire evacuees, high school students

ABC7 News was at Oracle Arena in Oakland where the Warriors scored some points Wednesday night with a group of Camp Fire victims when the team hosted evacuees and Paradise High School students."I'm just speechless-- I've never been this close to any NBA players before. I mean this is the Warriors too, the best team in the world so it can't get any better than this," said Jared Mackay, a Paradise High School Senior.In another offer of kindness, all Paradise High School students and employees will receive $1,000 each from a man in the San Diego area. He's never been to Paradise, but he felt a desire to help.