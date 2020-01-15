WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: SamTrans shuttling homeless, East Bay fire station closes, San Jose CHP chase

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SamTrans shuttling homeless, East Bay fire station closes, San Jose CHP chase. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
FULL STORY: SamTrans buses appear to be dropping off homeless in San Francisco
FULL STORY: Closure of East Bay fire station raises safety concerns, Union City stands by data-driven decision
