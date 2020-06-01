George Floyd

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over large crowd protesting in Oakland

ABC7 News is bringing you coverage of live Bay Area protests, including press conferences from public officials updating residents on the demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other social justice-related rallies.

MONDAY SCHEDULE



  • 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 News

  • 10 a.m.: George Floyd public viewing in Houston

  • 10 a.m.: Group calls for justice, holds march after Eric Salgado fatally shot, girlfriend injured by CHP in Oakland

  • 11 a.m.: ABC7 News

  • 2 p.m.: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office update on arrest in deadly ambush of deputy

  • 3 p.m.: ABC7 News

  • 4 p.m.: ABC7 News

  • 5 p.m.: ABC7 News

  • 6 p.m.: ABC7 News

  • 11 p.m.: ABC7 News


