Coronavirus California

North Bay restaurant group spending $21K to encourage employees to get vaccinated

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Restaurant group offering $21K vaccine incentives for employees

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay restaurant group is investing $21,000 in cash gift cards in hopes that its employees will get vaccinated. But will the cash reward lottery be enough incentive to get the shot? The move seems to be working already.

A busy Sunday brunch crowd at Grossman's Noshery restaurant in Santa Rosa, where the topic of conversation at Karen's table was vaccinations.

"I've been vaccinated, anything we can do to get our community healthier is a good thing," said Karen Fleming.

Grossman's - one of seven Sonoma County eateries owned by the Stark Reality Restaurant Group, employing about 475 people. Getting all of them vaccinated is the hope.

RELATED: Hundreds of SF bars now requiring proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test

"Most of our employees have been vaccinated but there are a few still hesitant," said Grossman's General Manager Jenn Maly.

About 59 employees haven't gotten the shot, so management had an idea, a cash incentive.

"Each restaurant is giving away three $1,000 gift cards as a lottery," Maly added.

Employees who want to enter the lottery need to be fully vaccinated by the end of August.

RELATED: Google, Facebook will require employees to be vaccinated upon return to offices

"Before, I didn't want it," said Wilfred Jeromino.

A thousand bucks gave Jeronimo enough incentive to get his first shot but he says, it's about more than that.

"Right now, I want to save my life and my family's too," he said.

The restaurant group is trying to avoid making vaccinations a requirement or workers, they say they got the idea for cash prizes from the Governor.

Last spring, the state handed out big cash prizes in its 'Vax for the Win' drawing, before California's June 15 reopening. Anyone who got at least one vaccine dose was eligible.

RELATED: California holds 2nd 'Vax for the Win' drawing, announces 15 winners

With cases of the Delta variant increasing in Sonoma County, a cash incentive isn't so bad.

"The idea is, we just want everybody to be safe and healthy," said Maly.

Like Michelle Kerwin, who supports vaccinations for restaurant workers.

The restaurant group's cash drawing is September 1.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta rosavaccinesbarbuilding a better bay areamoneybusinesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusgiftscovid 19 vaccinesonoma countyrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
COVID updates: United expects travel surge in December
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News