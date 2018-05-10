SOURCES: SFPD officer behind harassment claim fired

ABC 7 has learned The SF officer of Afghan descent who filed complaints against fellow cops charging harassment has been fired after troubling details emerged regarding his past. pic.twitter.com/FKiAgUGg2V — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) May 11, 2018

ABC7 reported last nite that the officer had been kicked out of Oakland's academy prior to his joining SFPD and Napa Police once investigated him, saying he posed as a CIA agent, a charge his lawyer denies. pic.twitter.com/fQOYUGzIfU — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) May 11, 2018

The SFPD officer who accused other cops of ethnic and religious discrimination has been fired, according to sources.The San Francisco Police Department confirmed to ABC7 News that the officer has "left the department," but would not confirm whether or not he was fired.Sources tell ABC7 News that the officer reportedly surrendered his gun and badge earlier in the day.This move comes less than a day after ABC 7 news reported new details in the officer's past that raised questions about his credibility.The officer of Afghan descent originally filed a formal complaint with the City in April, claiming he was harassed by fellow officers because he was Muslim.The officer, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said he was repeatedly accused by colleagues of being a terrorist, received taunts such as being called a "sand n___" and added that he was asked if his bag contained "RPGs and bombs."The officer said the epithets came after he left the police academy and was assigned to the SFPD Central Station.He said someone drew an ISIS flag on his locker with the words "go back."San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi filled in the details, saying it started soon after he joined the Department in 2016.But earlier this week ABC7 News learned that in 2013 before he was a member of the SFPD, the officer was the subject of a Napa Police Department 'All Points Bulletin' in a suspicious person case.They were alerted that he told a woman on a dating website he was a high-level CIA agent and that he was involved in the killing of Osama Bin Laden.Napa Police were so concerned after interviewing him, they issued the bulletin about their encounter to Bay Area law enforcement agencies.ABC7 News also learned that in 2015 the officer applied to the Oakland Police Academy.The Police Department told ABC7news "He briefly attended the Academy as a trainee... In March, he was dismissed by the Department."OPD would not disclose why but a source with knowledge of the dismissal says the officer was kicked out for quote "untruthfulness" in class assignments.In 2016, He then applied and went through the San Francisco Police Academy.Both the officer and his attorney declined to be interviewed, by ABC 7 news regarding the new revelations about the officer's past.But Gray says the reason for his dismissal from Oakland "depends on who you talk to."Gray added his client "passed a lie detector test and a background check" when he was admitted to San Francisco's Academy" and " denies putting himself out there as a CIA agent and using an alias. He also denies saying anything about Osama Bin Laden."