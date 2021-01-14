Santa Clara grandmother celebrates 107th birthday with car caravan

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of family, friends and Santa Clara city officials gathered to recognize one of their most special residents on her 107th birthday.Esperanza Castellanos, affectionately called Hope by her family, turned 107 Wednesday.Family members organized a car caravan to pass by her home on Scott Boulevard.While Esperanza didn't reveal her secret to long age, she assured everyone she's feeling good, saying. "I feel fine! I feel fine and happy!"Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gilmore joined in the celebration, declaring January 13th "Esperanza's Day."