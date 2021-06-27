South Lake Tahoe police warn of 'serial drink spiker' after several people get sick

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KGO) -- South Lake Tahoe Police are telling people to keep an eye on their drinks.Investigators are looking into multiple reports of people consuming spiked drinks, some of them ending up in the hospital.Until they find out who's doing it, police say the community needs to take measures to protect themselves.A group of women celebrating a bachelorette party, say they plan to watch out for each another."We'll probably just order our own drinks for each other. Be more alert. Don't let anyone near our drinks," one member of the group said.Police say they want to hear from people immediately if they suspect their drink is contaminated.For visitor Krista King from Seattle, it was a traumatic experience.She says she and her husband were on a date night when she was possibly roufied."It was my only drink and 20 minutes later, I'm blacked out and in an ambulance," King said.She says she was lucky that a woman found her in the bathroom stall and was able to find her husband.Police issued a list of bar tips, like keeping a lid on your drink and never leaving a drink unattended.