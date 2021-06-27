South Lake Tahoe police warn of 'serial drink spiker' after several people get sick

Until they find out who's doing it, police say the community needs to take measures to protect themselves.
EMBED <>More Videos

South Lake Tahoe police investigate reports of spiked drinks

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KGO) -- South Lake Tahoe Police are telling people to keep an eye on their drinks.

Investigators are looking into multiple reports of people consuming spiked drinks, some of them ending up in the hospital.

Until they find out who's doing it, police say the community needs to take measures to protect themselves.

RELATED: Enough fentanyl to 'wipe out San Francisco's population 4 times over' seized, police chief says

A group of women celebrating a bachelorette party, say they plan to watch out for each another.

"We'll probably just order our own drinks for each other. Be more alert. Don't let anyone near our drinks," one member of the group said.

Police say they want to hear from people immediately if they suspect their drink is contaminated.

For visitor Krista King from Seattle, it was a traumatic experience.

RELATED: As patients shop online for prescriptions during pandemic, fake online pharmacies multiply

She says she and her husband were on a date night when she was possibly roufied.

"It was my only drink and 20 minutes later, I'm blacked out and in an ambulance," King said.

She says she was lucky that a woman found her in the bathroom stall and was able to find her husband.

Police issued a list of bar tips, like keeping a lid on your drink and never leaving a drink unattended.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake tahoeillegal drugsdrugdrinkinginvestigationalcohol
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News