SpaceX

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in NROL-108 classified spacecraft mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- The SpaceX team successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Saturday with a secret payload on board.

The launch took place at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in a mission to deploy classified material for the United States National Reconnaissance Office.

It was the first launch since a new satellite for radio subscription service SiriusXM was sent into space on Dec. 13. It was also the company's second launch for the USNRO.

SpaceX sent up another classified payload for the agency in 2017.

The process was divided into three steps: an engine cut-off, a stage separation and a second engine start.

Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9's first stage at Cape Canaveral's Landing Zone 1.

It was the final launch this year for SpaceX.

WATCH: SpaceX's Falcon 9 makes a successful landing
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to watch video of the moments leading up to Falcon 9's landing.



SEE RELATED: SpaceX scrubs launch with 30 seconds left on countdown

SEE RELATED: SpaceX's Starship test launch from Texas site failed upon return to Earth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridafloridarocket launchspacexrockettechnologyu.s. & worldspacescience
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACEX
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in SXM-7 mission
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
SpaceX capsules park side-by-side at ISS for 1st time
How the Biden administration would handle NASA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Should a 'vaccine passport' be required?
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Nearly 1M in CA may have to pay back some unemployment benefits
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
COVID-19 updates: CA hospitalizations reach new record
Timelapse shows snow engulfing toys on deck
Biden introduces his climate team, says 'no time to waste'
Show More
When will children get COVID vaccine? Doctors weigh in
Stanford doctors 'hurt' by COVID-19 vaccine plan
Here's how many Americans say they wouldn't take COVID vaccine
Oakland announces budget cuts, city leaders 1st in line
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
More TOP STORIES News