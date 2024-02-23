  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket to add more Starlink satellites to network

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, February 23, 2024
SpaceX launch lights up the Southern California skies
A SpaceX launch created a bright fiery sight in the Southern California skies.

LOS ANGELES -- A SpaceX launch created a bright fiery sight in the Southern California skies Thursday night.

The Falcon 9 rocket was deploying 22 Starlink satellites to join the company's existing satellite network already orbiting Earth. Starlink is designed to provide internet service in remote locations.

The Falcon 9 lifted off as scheduled from Vandenberg Air Force Base shortly after 8 p.m.

AIR7 HD was watching from a distance, capturing the glowing rocket as it climbed thousands of feet in seconds and soon escaped the Earth's atmosphere.

This was the 19th flight for the reusable first stage booster on this mission. After the satellites are deployed, the rocket will land on the company's droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

READ ALSO | August 2023 SpaceX launch

There was a fiery sight visible across the night sky in Southern California as SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW