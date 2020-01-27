Sports

San Francisco 49ers arrive in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The 49ers headed off to Miami, Florida for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday morning.

The Niners are exactly one week away before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

ABC7 News, along with Sourdough Sam and the 49ers Gold Rush was at Mineta San Jose International Airport to send the team off before their flight!

You can watch the full Livestream as they left the Bay Area to fly to Florida here!


John Lynch, the 49ers general manager tweeted on Saturday that the team is heading to Miami with one goal: to win the Super Bowl.


Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan josemiamimineta san jose international airportsan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash | LIVE REPORT
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
AccuWeather forecast: Morning rain ends, partly cloudy afternoon
SFDA puts charges on hold against man shot by police in Mission
Show More
One son killed, another in the Super Bowl: How the Beathard family will remember Clay
Berkeley police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Know your 49ers: Who are the 'Hot Boyzz' and why there is a dispute with Dallas Cowboys
Coronavirus: US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan
Lunar New Year celebration kicks off in SF's Chinatown
More TOP STORIES News