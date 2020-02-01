Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Niners Faithful looking to score last-minute tickets to 49ers vs. Chiefs game in Miami

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- Just one day out from Super Bowl LIV and the search to find last minute tickets is heating up for Niners fans on South Beach.

Nate Payne, a traveling Niners fan, got in to Miami Thursday night and is still looking to score a ticket. He has a game plan.

"I wait until the last minute so I can come up and get a $500, $1000 ticket" said Payne. "Because there's always that significant other who doesn't show up."

Tickets are still going for thousands, so finding one for an eighth of the price would be a steal.

RELATED: Tickets to watch 49ers in Super Bowl selling for thousands of dollars

Payne is far from the only one hoping for a 'Hail Mary' searching for a ticket on the beach.

Amit Motawala who made the trip from San Francisco mid-week says he doesn't have a ticket yet, but "We have something lined up. So we're definitely getting in."

His wife is even more optimistic and is hoping the odds are in her favor.
"I'm turning 49 on February 1st so I'm 49 for the 49ers!" said Ila Motawala.

Being able to watch the Super Bowl live in Hardrock Stadium would be a birthday present you'd never forget.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Strategies for scoring Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market

However, tickets are limited and prices are steep and no matter the shade of red fans are wearing., most will find themselves cherring on their team from a bar and there is no shortage of options on the beach.

As for the Niners Faithful still holding on to faith that they'll be rooting on the 49ers from inside of Hardrock, they said they'll be just fine if it doesn't work out and they're watching the game on TV.

"I'm just here for the environment. Just here to support my team," said Payne.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamiticketssan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflfootballsuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
49ers legends Jerry Rice, Steve Young talk Super Bowl excitement in Miami
02022020: Feb. 2 is Super Bowl, Groundhog Day, palindrome day
Bay Area woman gets to wake up at Super Bowl stadium on game day
Staple SF street performer hits the streets of South Florida
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Bay Area woman gets to wake up at Super Bowl stadium on game day
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Tree falls, downs power line in SF's Mission Dist.
Man dies in Walnut Creek condo fire, officials say
Show More
Deputy wounded after shooting in Morgan Hill, officials say
WATCH: Lakers tribute to Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims
Juvenile shot outside high school in Antioch
Vanessa Bryant posts photo of Kobe's, Gianna's jerseys
Travelers react to new coronavirus travel restrictions set to begin Sunday
More TOP STORIES News