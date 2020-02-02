Super Bowl 2020: Fans buy last-minute gear for 49ers vs. Chiefs

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Walnut Creek woman gets to wake up at Super Bowl stadium on game day
Mary and Roy Rhodes are as 49ers Faithful as they come.
"This is one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever. It's like the old time feeling. In the city and everywhere!" said Mary Rhodes.
That spirit has been kept alive for more than 39 years in the Rhodes household. Let's go back to 1981, when the 49rs won their first Super Bowl.
The Rhodes family has a photo to remind them of that win. Almost serendipitous, to the right is their daughter in 1981 and now to the left they've added their grandson in 2020 wearing a 49ers jersey. They are hoping history repeats itself Sunday.
In San Francisco, Dickmar Nova came out of Party City with nine balloons, feeling accomplished. Those were some of the few left in the store.
"This is the only one that had stock available, so I hopped on it," said Nova.
Across the Bay in Emeryville, some ran out of work to buy last minute gear on Powell Street at a 49ers gear pop-up.
"Come to get a hat because the one I have is too big, so I came to get a new one!" said Daneshia Blanton.
Watch the video above to see how Niners Faithful are preparing for Super Bowl LIV.
