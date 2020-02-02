Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Fans buy last-minute gear for 49ers vs. Chiefs

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- Super Bowl LIV is upon us and longtime San Francisco 49ers fans are getting their gear together as they prepare to cheer on their team as they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Walnut Creek woman gets to wake up at Super Bowl stadium on game day

Mary and Roy Rhodes are as 49ers Faithful as they come.

"This is one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever. It's like the old time feeling. In the city and everywhere!" said Mary Rhodes.

That spirit has been kept alive for more than 39 years in the Rhodes household. Let's go back to 1981, when the 49rs won their first Super Bowl.

The Rhodes family has a photo to remind them of that win. Almost serendipitous, to the right is their daughter in 1981 and now to the left they've added their grandson in 2020 wearing a 49ers jersey. They are hoping history repeats itself Sunday.

In San Francisco, Dickmar Nova came out of Party City with nine balloons, feeling accomplished. Those were some of the few left in the store.

"This is the only one that had stock available, so I hopped on it," said Nova.

Across the Bay in Emeryville, some ran out of work to buy last minute gear on Powell Street at a 49ers gear pop-up.

"Come to get a hat because the one I have is too big, so I came to get a new one!" said Daneshia Blanton.

Watch the video above to see how Niners Faithful are preparing for Super Bowl LIV.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamifloridasan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020u.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Bay Area woman gets to wake up at Super Bowl stadium on game day
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy G in Super Bowl LIV
49ers legends Jerry Rice, Steve Young talk Super Bowl excitement in Miami
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49ers Faithful count down to Super Bowl LIV
Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy G in Super Bowl LIV
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
49ers fans pack official Super Bowl pep rally
SF street closures during Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl 2020: Official 49ers watch parties to be held in SJ, SF
Show More
Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base to house coronavirus evacuees
49ers legends Jerry Rice, Steve Young talk Super Bowl excitement in Miami
Bay Area woman gets to wake up at Super Bowl stadium on game day
49ers' Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring Kobe
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
More TOP STORIES News