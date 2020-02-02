San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 2020: 49ers great Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy Garoppolo

By Julianne Herrera
MIAMI (KGO) -- Super Bowl 54 is a pleasant walk down memory lane for San Francisco 49ers great Steve Young.

He was San Francisco's quarterback when they won their last Super Bowl 25 years ago, which also happened to be in Miami.

The day before the big game he was back in Magic City, walking the NFL Honors red carpet, where he stopped to talk to the Bay Area media.

RELATED: 49ers legends Jerry Rice, Steve Young talk Super Bowl excitement in Miami

He pointed out more similarities between his Miami Super Bowl and this one.

"It's super weird. There's many things," Young said.

One of those things - Jimmy Garoppolo sat behind Tom Brady for two Super Bowls just like Steve Young sat behind Joe Montana for two rings.



He says it feels like all the stars are aligning for Garoppolo to throw for six touchdowns on Sunday, just like he did a quarter century ago.

Young also complimented Garoppolo's character, calling him a "man of humility" on a run-dominant team.

But he has no doubt, Jimmy G will rise to the occasion when it's time to score.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsjimmy garoppolohall of famenflfootballsuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
NFL Honors: 49ers' Nick Bosa wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
49ers' Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring Kobe
49ers' Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring Kobe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
49ers fans pack official Super Bowl pep rally
49ers legends Jerry Rice, Steve Young talk Super Bowl excitement in Miami
49ers' Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring Kobe
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
Bay Area woman gets to wake up at Super Bowl stadium on game day
Show More
Democratic candidates pledge unity on eve of Iowa caucuses
NFL Honors: 49ers' Nick Bosa wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
49ers Faithful looking to score last-minute tickets to Super Bowl 2020
Antioch student fighting for his life after shooting outside high school
More TOP STORIES News