Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: 49ers parade will take place in San Francisco, former Mayor Willie Brown says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Getting ready to celebrate the red and gold? The 49ers championship parade will take place in San Francisco if they win, according to former Mayor Willie Brown.

Brown told The Chronicle on Thursday that while he's not involved with the parade preparations, he can confirm the location.

"You will not be wrong by printing that they are coming to San Francisco" for the parade," he told The Chronicle.

He noted the difficulty of holding the parade in Santa Clara, with the contentious relationship the 49ers have with the city.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: 49ers fans debate whether parade should be in SF or Santa Clara

The 49ers moved from Kezar to Candlestick Park in 1971 and took home five Super Bowl titles between 1982 and 1995.

The team moved to Santa Clara for the 2014 season and they're still tied to their original city with their team name.

The red a gold will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl LIV championship title on Sunday, Feb. 2.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers to hold final practice before heading to Miami

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta clarasan franciscosan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsparadenflnfl playoffssuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
#BayAreaUnite: A look at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Who is 49ers quarterback Jimmy G?
Super Bowl 2020: ABC7 staff makes 49ers-Chiefs predictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
7 FAQ about SF's Market Street going car-free
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired, ABC News reports
'Matrix 4' to film in SF? Extras wanted
Show More
Super Bowl 2020: ABC7 staff makes 49ers-Chiefs predictions
Trooper calms girl with 'Frozen' chat after scary accident
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
More TOP STORIES News