GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Andre Iguodala pranks JaVale McGee while presenting him with Warriors' NBA championship ring

Lakers center JaVale McGee shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Former Golden State Warriors player JaVale McGee was presented with his 2018 NBA Championship ring before the Warriors-Lakers game Saturday night -- but not before Andre Iguodala had some fun.

VIDEO: JaVale McGee attempts to deliver weather forecast, more during ABC7 visit

McGee looked inside the box holding his ring only to find nothing there. Iguodala got him!

Watch the hilarious moment below:


Looks like Iguodala had it hidden in his hand. It was all laughs between the two former teammates and Iguodala did end up giving it back.

This is McGee's second championship ring.

The Warriors had planned to give it to him during the Warriors-Lakers game on Christmas Day, but he was out due to pneumonia.

See more stories and videos related to the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballbuzzworthyOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
NBA Power Rankings: Rising Celtics enter the top five; Rockets fall
Steve Kerr endorses Lakers fans' chants: 'They should want Klay'
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 16 in the NBA?
Explosive DeMarcus Cousins dunk sparks Warriors in win over Lakers
Load management? Internet buzzing after LeBron James skips game vs. Warriors
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Jerry Blevins gets minor league deal
NBA Power Rankings: Rising Celtics enter the top five; Rockets fall
Raiders in talks to play home games at Giants' Oracle Park in 2019
Raiders in talks to play home games at Giants' Oracle Park in 2019
Ten bold NFL predictions for 2019 season: Landing spots for Le'Veon, Foles
More Sports
Top Stories
Bay Area couple reported missing after not returning from camping trip
Snow falls on Mt. Hamilton with dusting possible on other Bay Area peaks
Expectation of snow forces closure of road to Mount Diablo
3 people, including toddler, in critical condition after car crash in Pittsburg
VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe
Whiteout conditions force closure of I-80 in Sierra
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Raiders in talks to play home games at Giants' Oracle Park in 2019
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger, snow possible in higher elevations
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Blizzard conditions force Kirkwood ski resort to close
Sinkhole forces Highway 35 closure in both directions in Los Altos
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More News