OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Former Golden State Warriors player JaVale McGee was presented with his 2018 NBA Championship ring before the Warriors-Lakers game Saturday night -- but not before Andre Iguodala had some fun.
McGee looked inside the box holding his ring only to find nothing there. Iguodala got him!
Watch the hilarious moment below:
Andre gonna Andre 😂 pic.twitter.com/48ovWb6jPy— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 3, 2019
Looks like Iguodala had it hidden in his hand. It was all laughs between the two former teammates and Iguodala did end up giving it back.
This is McGee's second championship ring.
The Warriors had planned to give it to him during the Warriors-Lakers game on Christmas Day, but he was out due to pneumonia.
