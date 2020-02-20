Oakland Athletics

Spring Training: Oakland A's enter 2020 season with World Series expectations

By
PHOENIX (KGO) -- The Oakland A's have been consistent the past two seasons. Both 97-win regular seasons, unfortunately, followed by losses in the Wild Card game. Entering the 2020 season, the Athletics feel prime for another great season and a deep run in October.

"I think we can win the World Series," said shortstop Marcus Semien. "That's the ultimate goal, we have the roster to do it. We have pitching at the beginning of the year that we may not have had in year's past. So we like our roster now, but it's still about playing well and getting off to a good start."



First baseman Matt Olson agrees.

"World Series, anything less we're not satisfied," said Olson.



Someone with plenty of World Series experience, Hall of Famer and A's legend Rickey Henderson who has been a fixture around the team this spring in Mesa.

RELATED: Spring Training 2020: A's Manager Bob Melvin talks about being 'last team standing' in Oakland

"Everybody knows Rickey Henderson, he can walk into any camp and everybody would know who he is. So, he's an Oakland A, he's a local guy, he grew up in the East Bay, it's just a natural to have him in camp," said manager Bob Melvin.

Melvin, enters his tenth season with the A's and started out the full squad practices on the right foot, or scooter. Melvin rode around a scooter on Monday and his players loved it.



"He's just a boss, so he can do whatever he wants. So yeah, he can just do his own thing," said starting pitcher Sean Manaea.

Melvin added, "I was just kind of in one of those moods that morning I brought my scooter in and thought I'd use it. I was really surprised, that I found it at the end of the day. But yeah, just to add a little spice."

Go here for the latest news and videos about the Oakland A's.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarizonamlbbaseballspring trainingoakland athletics
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Athletics' Mike Fiers doesn't want protection, 'can defend myself'
VIDEO: Bob Melvin talks about A's being 'lone rangers' in Oakland
Rob Manfred apologizes for calling World Series trophy a 'piece of metal'
Giants, A's hold second full-squad workouts of Spring Training
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Suspect turns himself in after woman found dead at SJ Airbnb
12 cruise evacuees testing for possible coronavirus at local hospitals
FasTrak case set to begin as judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit
Alemany deck replacement expected to create SF traffic delays
Oakland's Chinatown see's decline in business amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Search continues for missing Palo Alto couple
Gov. Newsom seeks help for homeless in State of the State
'Human books' soon available at Redwood City Public Library event
'American Idol': Francisco Martin says Katy Perry's 'beautiful eyes' made him nervous
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
More TOP STORIES News