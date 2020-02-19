Oakland Athletics

Spring Training 2020: A's Manager Bob Melvin talks about being 'last team standing' in Oakland

By and Julianne Herrera
PHOENIX (KGO) -- The Oakland Athletics are busy at Spring Training, but ABC7 managed to catch Manager Bob Melvin for a brief dugout interview.

We asked him - Does it feel different being the only team in Oakland with the Warriors and Raiders both gone?

He joked that it hasn't sunk in yet, but "maybe when we don't have to play in September on a football field it'll resonate a little bit more."

That's a sight many fans will miss, knowing it means the Raiders are no longer in "The Town."

RELATED: Oakland A's hold second full-squad workouts at Spring Training

Melvin said himself it's "unfortunate" for the fans and city.

"Unfortunately that's the situation," he said. "I mean, I grew up watching all those teams."

On the bright side, the A's can reign as the one true "Oakland's team."

"We should embrace the fact that we're the lone ranger now - the last team standing in Oakland," Melvin said. "Hopefully that benefits us some."



