Spring Training 2020: San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's hold second full-squad workouts

PHOENIX (KGO) -- The Boys of Summer will be back by the Bay in no time, but first, both the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's are preparing for the 2020 season in the Arizona Desert. San Francisco trains in Scottsdale, while the A's gather in Mesa. Both teams held their second full-squad workout of the spring on Tuesday.Back in November, when I interviewed Gabe Kapler after being introduced as the Giants manager, I asked him 'What kind of manager he liked when he was playing?' Kapler told me he respected consistency from his skippers. Now in his first season with the Giants, Kapler is making sure to infuse his players with confidence no matter how they are playing."You remind them what they do well and you don't hit them with just one voice. So it's not just the hitting coach or manager, it's a group. We kind of call it a village approach and even when he's struggling you remind him of how good he is," said Kapler.Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has enjoyed his manager's approach in the early going."It's really fun to play for a guy that's so invested in the team. He's invested in trying to have as many relationships with players as he can, with the coaches and having us have relationships with the coaches too and making it more like a family. It's impressive to watch him go about his business and it will be fun to play for," said Yastrzemski.Meanwhile, in Mesa, expectations are high for the Oakland A's. The Green and Gold are loaded with talent, coming off back to back postseason appearances and Bob Melvin says his stars are taking the leadership roles and running with it."We've got a bunch of guys like that. Whether it's Olson, Semien and they set the tone for how we do things around here. When you have younger players coming up or new players coming in and they go out on the field and you see how these guys work you have no choice but to work that way. It's great when your best players are the hardest workers," said Melvin.