Sports

NCAA tournament schedule: March Madness basketball games

EMBED <>More Videos

Check out these tips from ESPN so that you can fill out your NCAA tournament bracket and win your March Madness pool.

The most exciting weeks of college basketball are upon us!

For Thursday and Friday, a total of 16 teams will compete in eight games.

Click here to get your printable NCAA bracket

There will be crushing defeats and inspiring victories, Cinderella stories and dominant performances, and enough excitement to keep even cursory basketball fans glued to the television.

So with all of this action, how can you keep up with it all? Here's a schedule with what to expect Thursday and Friday.

Related: How to build your bracket for this year's NCAA tournament

Thursday, March 28


7:09 p.m. (CBS): #3 Florida State vs. #1 Gonzaga
7:29 p.m. (TBS): #4 Purdue vs. #2 Tennessee
9:39 p.m. (CBS): #3 Texas Tech vs. #2 Michigan
9:57 p.m. (TBS): #11 Oregon vs. #1 Virginia

Friday, March 29


7:09 p.m. (CBS): #3 LSU vs. #2 Michigan State
7:29 p.m. (TBS): #4 Auburn vs. #1 North Carolina
9:39 p.m. (CBS): #5 Virginia Tech vs. #1 Duke
9:57 p.m. (TBS): #3 Houston vs. #2 Kentucky

Game times and broadcast stations have not yet been determined for later rounds.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsmarch madnesscollege basketballncaaduke blue devilsunc tar heels
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Final preparations underway for A's Opening Day at the Coliseum
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Accuweather Forecast: Chance for showers, drier weekend
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
Powerball results: Winning tickets matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in Bay Area
Show More
Alameda woman says squatters moved into her house, even changed locks
Dad goes viral after video shows him belting 'Ave Maria' at Disney World
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bay Area man awarded $80 million after a jury said Roundup caused his cancer
More TOP STORIES News