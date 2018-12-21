Could Raiders at AT&T Park actually work?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Christmas Eve rivalry game against the Denver Broncos may not be the Oakland Raiders last game in the Bay Area after all. The San Francisco Giants are in talks with the Raiders about potentially hosting their 2019 home games.
RELATED: Giants say Raiders have expressed interest in playing at San Francisco's AT&T Park
The Giants worked out a similar solution with the California Golden Bears football team in 2011 when Memorial Stadium was being refurbished. AT&T Park also hosted College Football Bowl Games before Levi's Stadium opened.
The Raiders plan to make Las Vegas their more permanent home for the 2020 NFL season, so they just need a temporary solution. This one may actually work.
Here are more stories and videos related to the Oakland Raiders.