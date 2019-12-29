VIDEO: Hundreds of 49ers fans show up in Seattle ahead of game verse Seahawks

Hundreds of San Francisco 49er fans showed up in Seattle on Saturday in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The team tweeted a video thanking the "Faithful" for welcoming the team.
That’s LOVE.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 29, 2019
Shoutout the Faithful who welcomed us to Seattle 🙌 #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/GMl4GaHOOB
The game has major playoff implications for both teams.
The winner will be crowned NFC West champions, meaning an easier path in the NFL playoffs.