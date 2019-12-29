San Francisco 49ers

VIDEO: Hundreds of 49ers fans show up in Seattle ahead of game verse Seahawks

SEATTLE (KGO) -- Watch out "12th Man!"

Hundreds of San Francisco 49er fans showed up in Seattle on Saturday in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The team tweeted a video thanking the "Faithful" for welcoming the team.



The game has major playoff implications for both teams.

The winner will be crowned NFC West champions, meaning an easier path in the NFL playoffs.
