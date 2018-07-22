OAKLAND RAIDERS

Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56

Oakland Raiders interim head coach Tony Sparano.

Tony Sparano, a former interim head coach of the Oakland Raiders and tight ends coach for the San Francisco 49ers has died at the age of 56.

Sparano was the interim head coach of the Raiders in 2015. He was also a tight ends coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. He also had been the offensive line coach of the Minnesota Vikings since 2016.

"Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement. "Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."

Sparano also had stints with the Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Jets.

ESPN has contributed to this report.
