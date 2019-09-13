Golden State Warriors

Former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston retires from NBA

Warriors guard Shaun Livingston brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacer during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP)

Former Golden State Warriors star Shaun Livingston has announced he's retiring from the NBA.

The guard played a key role coming off the bench for three championships for the Warriors. He played 15 seasons in the NBA and came back from a devastating knee injury.

RELATED: Warriors' Shaun Livingston surprises Bay Area families with holiday shopping spree

The versatile, 6-foot-7 Livingston has shown himself to be one of the league's savviest players and strongest locker room presences.

Livingston was released from the Dubs in July.


"After 15 years in the NBA, I'm excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn't supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. "The injury" gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn't be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered. To my pops that told me to "go get the big ball" I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids...the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn't see myself taking on this chapter without you. To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. "The greatest gift we can give is service to others"
