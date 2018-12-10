GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' Shaun Livingston surprises Bay Area families with holiday shopping spree

Three Bay Area families were stunned to see an ABC7 News crew welcome them to the Levi Strauss and Co headquarters in San Francisco on Sunday.

Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Eboni Williams and Winnie Lyons were told they'd be going holiday shopping with their children and the Golden State Warriors cheerleaders as a reward for their progress at Oakland Elizabeth House. The home serves as a residence for women and children who've experienced homelessness, violence, or addiction.

Erica Banks arrived with her family shorty after. She recently graduated from the Chase Center job training program, and turned her skills into a new role to support her family.

ABC7's Jobina Fortson emceed the shopping event and revealed the first major surprise. Each family was given $1,500 to spend inside Levi's.



Excitement filled the store as the children and their mothers tried on clothes. As if the day couldn't get any better, suddenly, 3-time NBA champion Shaun Livingston walked through the doors of the store.

"My son started crying and I was just like...uh," Lyons said.

8-year-old E'Den Banks couldn't find his words, but he did let Livingston pick out his clothes. Livingston wanted to help single parents who'd been impacted by domestic violence.

"Being able to get them out and have an experience like this, it can change their whole year," Livingston said. "You know, let alone their day and whatever they're going through in their specific environment."

"We're still on our path of getting together, but seeing him in the position like this is...my wildest dreams," Williams said.

The families also received signed jerseys and game tickets. The event was a partnership between the Warriors and Levi's for NBA Cares Season of Giving.

