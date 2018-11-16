CAMP FIRE

Golden State Warriors auctioning off 6 signed jerseys for Camp Fire relief efforts

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins poses for photos during Media Day in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden State Warriors have launched a Crowdrise site to benefit relief efforts for the Camp Fire. The team will match all donations up to $25,000.

How you can help the victims of the Camp Fire


The Warriors are also auctioning off six signed jerseys. All the stars' jerseys are available including one from Stephen Curry.
All proceeds from the jersey auction and the online donation page will go to the North Valley Community Foundation.
See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County here.
