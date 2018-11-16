The Golden State Warriors have launched a Crowdrise site to benefit relief efforts for the Camp Fire. The team will match all donations up to $25,000.
The Warriors are also auctioning off six signed jerseys. All the stars' jerseys are available including one from Stephen Curry.
All proceeds from the jersey auction and the online donation page will go to the North Valley Community Foundation.
