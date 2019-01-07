COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Game day at Levi's Stadium for College Football Playoff National Championship

Clemson takes on Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium tonight. (AP)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Clemson takes on Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium tonight.

As the sun came up over Santa Clara this morning, hundreds of workers started to arrive at Levi's Stadium. Security is tight around the stadium. Cones are set up for traffic on Tasman Drive with temporary barricades set up for pedestrians. VTA is also warning passengers of planned reroutes and potential delays.

ABC7 News spotted two Clemson Football players, wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Derion Kendrick, walking near the stadium.

"We are just taking a walk you know. Just trying to release our mind from everything. It's a lot of emotion right now," said Rodgers.

"We expect it to go down to the end. That's just our mindset so we can go hard through the first and fourth quarter," said Kendrick.

The Allstate Championship Tailgate is open for ticket holders. Food, drinks, and a big ESPN presence. Keith Urban is also playing for the fans.

David and Laigha Miller are big Alabama fans from Mobile. This is the first time they've been to California and they're hoping to witness another National Championship win for the Crimson Tide.

"We've got to fly back home with a lot of Clemson fans, so, yeah, we want to win," said Laigha Miller.

