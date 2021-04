Going to a San Francisco Giants game? Here's what fans need to get in

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants will require fans show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or a full vaccination record in order to attend home games at Oracle Park.The team announced the new entry requirements Thursday.Fans must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the first game they attend in a homestand. All fans 12 and older are required to present proof of a negative result.Fans can download the free Clear Health Pass to upload negative test results, or they can present an electronic or paper copy at the entry gates.For fans who have been vaccinated, they must have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two weeks before the game.Fans can bring an electronic or paper copy of their completed vaccination card to the ballpark for entry.The plan to bring fans back to the ballpark was approved by San Francisco's Acting Health Officer, Dr. Susan Philip. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Seating pods will be distanced from other groups, and fans will need to order food and beverages through a mobile app for pick-up at designated stands located near their assigned seats.The Giants' home opener is scheduled for April 9 against the Colorado Rockies at 1:35 p.m.In accordance with the approved plan, capacity at Oracle Park will be capped at 22% or approximately 9,000 fans in attendance.The Oakland A's will welcome fans back to RingCentral Coliseum Thursday evening with no proof of testing or vaccination requirements.