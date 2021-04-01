San Francisco Giants

Going to a San Francisco Giants game? Here's what fans need to get in

EMBED <>More Videos

I got the vaccine. What's next?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants will require fans show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or a full vaccination record in order to attend home games at Oracle Park.

The team announced the new entry requirements Thursday.

Fans must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the first game they attend in a homestand. All fans 12 and older are required to present proof of a negative result.

RELATED: Oakland A's welcome fans back to Coliseum for Opening Day

Fans can download the free Clear Health Pass to upload negative test results, or they can present an electronic or paper copy at the entry gates.

For fans who have been vaccinated, they must have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two weeks before the game.

Fans can bring an electronic or paper copy of their completed vaccination card to the ballpark for entry.
The plan to bring fans back to the ballpark was approved by San Francisco's Acting Health Officer, Dr. Susan Philip. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Seating pods will be distanced from other groups, and fans will need to order food and beverages through a mobile app for pick-up at designated stands located near their assigned seats.

RELATED: Bay Area baseball teams preparing to welcome back fans

The Giants' home opener is scheduled for April 9 against the Colorado Rockies at 1:35 p.m.

In accordance with the approved plan, capacity at Oracle Park will be capped at 22% or approximately 9,000 fans in attendance.

The Oakland A's will welcome fans back to RingCentral Coliseum Thursday evening with no proof of testing or vaccination requirements.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseballcoronavirus californiacoronavirussports
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
MLB season 2021: Which teams will have fans in the stands on Opening Day?
Seattle hosts San Francisco on opening day
MLB Rank 2021: Ranking baseball's best players, from 100 to 51
Curry reflects on the day COVID shut down sports 1 year ago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman knew victims in California building attack, police say
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Is it OK to get a vaccine in another county? Here's what we found
Gov. Newsom receives COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met: Live trial coverage
A's welcome fans back to Coliseum for Opening Day
AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today, seasonal and dry holiday weekend
Show More
Californians 50+ can now make a vaccine appointment on MyTurn
SF school board member seeks $87M in lawsuit against district
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk prepares to reopen rides
Texas deputy captured on camera punching teen on ATV
Director of SF's Trans Initiatives shares how to be an ally
More TOP STORIES News