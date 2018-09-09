HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime

EMBED </>More Videos

Kaylee Foster of Ocean Springs High School was crowned homecoming queen at halftime and later kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. (MarthaJune Kirby/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. --
While most people might aspire to be the homecoming queen or the star of the football team, one Mississippi high school athlete managed to be both in the same night.

Ocean Springs High School senior Kaylee Foster wowed the crowd on Friday when she kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to clinch a 13-12 victory over George County High School. Her kick came just after she was crowned homecoming queen during halftime, WLOX-TV reported.

After Foster's kick, the jubilant crowd burst into applause while her teammates circled around her in celebration.



Foster had scored two field goals in addition to her game-winning kick, according to the school's Facebook account.

Foster was a soccer player first but has been kicking for the school's football team for several years.

While Foster had plenty to celebrate on Friday evening, she had to get back down to business the next morning and take the ACT, according to local media reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballhigh school sportsu.s. & worldhomecomingMississippi
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Parkland high school football team wins first game since tragedy
South Bay program adopts new safety protocol for football, influenced by rugby
Students celebrate college sports careers at Bishop O'Dowd signing day
Oakland high school football star heading to college after signing with UNLV
More high school football
SPORTS
Martavis Bryant faces yearlong suspension for violating substance abuse policy
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
California outlasts BYU for 21-18 win
Gio Gonzalez hits stride in Brewers debut, tops Giants 4-3
More Sports
Top Stories
Napa County fire grows to 1,900 acres; containment at 10 percent
Stolen car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Golden State Warriors Senior Dance Team tryouts in Walnut Creek
Anti-Semitic flyers found at five East Bay synagogues
Napa County fire burns 1,700 acres, threatens 180 homes
Parkland high school football team wins first game since tragedy
Quarterbacks provide hope in 49ers-Vikings opener
Ship tows plastic clean-up system out of San Francisco Bay to Pacific Ocean
Show More
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake strikes near Oakland, USGS reports
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Caltrans demolishes piers from old Bay Bridge
Thousands march against climate change in San Francisco
More News