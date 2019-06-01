NBA Finals: How do Warriors rebound after Game 1 loss to Raptors?

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Warriors have two days to recover and adjust after losing Game 1 Thursday night, the first time that's happened in an NBA Finals under Steve Kerr.ABC7 Sports reporter and anchor Mindi Bach says better transition defense is key for the Warriors in Game 2.They saw the Raptors speed in their film sessions. Then they experienced it last night."They're very fast. A little faster than it even looks on tape, that's for sure," Draymond Green said after the game."They remind me of us in a lot of ways," Head Coach Steve Kerr added. "Draymond pushes the ball in transition; Siakam pushes the ball in transition. They have a lot of guys who can make plays with the ball, just like we do."An MRI on Andre Iguodala's left calf came out clean. He is a go for Game 2.Kevin Durant did individual work on the court Friday, but Kerr ruled him out for Sunday as he continues to work back from a calf strain.