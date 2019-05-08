I Know Sports

I Know Sports: Mike Fiers throws no-hitter, opens door for an unlimited amount of puns

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mike Fiers from the Oakland Athletics threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds. That's not necessarily what this video is about.

You can find more on the no-hitter by clicking here.

This story is about puns, specifically terrible puns regarding the name Mike Fiers (pronounced like "fires.")

ABC7's Reggie Aqui gave himself 25 seconds to rattle off as many puns as he could. Watch it in the video above and you should count how many times you groan in pain.

