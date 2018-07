<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3830141" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The drag races are coming to Sonoma this weekend. It's the 31st annual NHRA Sonoma Nationals and Jr Todd will be driving. He stopped by ABC7 News to give us some insight into the wild world of drag race driving. (KGO-TV)