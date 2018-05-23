SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Judge to decide if 49ers' linebacker Reuben Foster will stand trial on domestic violence charges

Today is a big day in court for 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster. A judge is scheduled to release her decision on if he will go to trial on charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident back in February. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Today is a big day in court for 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster. A judge is scheduled to release her decision on if he will go to trial on charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident back in February.

This comes after explosive testimony last week during his preliminary hearing. Foster's former girlfriend Elissa Ennis testified she falsely accused the 49ers linebacker of domestic violence because she wanted to get back at him for breaking up with her.

Legal analyst Steven Clark said her testimony seemed to be credible. "It came off raw, it came off organic, and she broke down on the stand and apologized," said Clark.

RELATED: 49ers' Reuben Foster to learn if domestic violence case will go to trial



Ennis also testified she tried to bring false domestic violence charges against another ex-boyfriend in 2011 when that man tried to break up with her.

The 49ers have said they're waiting for the case to be resolved before making any decisions on Foster's future.

VIDEO: 'I wanted him to go down' Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend says she fabricated allegations
The former girlfriend of San Francisco 49er Reuben Foster recanted her accusations of domestic violence in testimony on Thursday.



The judge is expected to issue her ruling at 3:30 p.m.

