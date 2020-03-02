klay thompson

Klay Thompson new shoes: Rocco steals the show at Anta KT5 launch party

By and Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Klay Thompson's Anta KT5 'Rocco' Colorway Launch Party at the Chase Center went down in the books as a major success.

The Warriors star spent the day greeting smiling fans - humans and dogs alike - who waited for hours to buy the new shoes and meet one of the Bay Area's most dynamic duos.




Since the shoes were inspired by Thompson's beloved bulldog, lots of Dub Nation dogs showed up to the event.

RELATED: Klay Thompson's new shoes: Anta KT4s drop at Oaklandish store in downtown Oakland

With his own cafe, cake pops, and special plush chair, and of course, shoes designed in his honor, Rocco was the clear star of the show.

He sat on his "thrown" relaxing while Thompson signed shoes, jerseys, and even dog clothing for a happy crowd who have missed the Splash Brother this season as hew nurses an ACL injury.

Apparently, he's mussed them too.



"We just have such a loyal fan base, anytime you can show love it's always an honor for me," he said.

Check out the video above, and this Twitter timeline below, to see all the highlights from the big party:

















Go here for the latest news about Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.
