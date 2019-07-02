Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson new shoes: Anta KT4s will drop at Oaklandish store in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Klay Thompson is signing a five-year, $190 million deal with the Warriors, and one of the ways he's celebrating is with some new shoes, in collaboration with ABC7 News media partner the East Bay Times.

Reporter Nick DePaula tweeted photos of these special edition sneakers, which highlight Thompson's pre-game ritual of reading the newspaper at his locker.

Only 200 pairs of the Anta KT4's are being made.

You can get them starting at 11 am Sunday, at the Oaklandish store on Broadway in Oakland.

Buyers also get a free one-year subscription to the East Bay Times.

