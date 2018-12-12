Mavericks surf contest could happen Monday with 50-foot waves possible

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --It's a big wave surfer's dream - 50 foot faces, and forecasters believe it's a real possibility for Mavericks this Monday.
Now everyone is waiting to see if the World Surf League calls for the Mavericks Challenge surf contest.
If that happens, it would be the first time ever the contest was held in December.
Lead surf forecaster for stormsurf.com, Mark Sponsler, says conditions could be historic if the contest is called for Monday.
"That would be about equivalent to the Mavericks contest in 2010 which had the largest waves we had at Mavericks and inarguably the largest waves of any paddle in contest anywhere in the planet," said Sponsler.
There is the potential for windy conditions that could keep surfers out of the water.
Sponsler says "The issue is when you have really large waves the last thing you want is any, the equivalent of like moguls on a hill. You don't want moguls."
The Pillar Point Harbor Patrol says they trained this morning with the World Surf League rescue team.
Deputy Harbormaster Cary Smith says, "They're very confident. They're also very humble and they're very skilled and we're confident in their ability to protect the competitors.
Smith says the cliffs will be blocked off to spectators and conditions on the water will be unsafe for boaters.
If the contest takes place, The World Surf League will broadcast it.