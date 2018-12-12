MAVERICKS

Mavericks surf contest could happen Monday with 50-foot waves possible

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a big wave surfer's dream - 50 foot faces, and forecasters believe it's a real possibility for Mavericks this Monday. (KGO-TV)

By
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a big wave surfer's dream - 50 foot faces, and forecasters believe it's a real possibility for Mavericks this Monday.

Now everyone is waiting to see if the World Surf League calls for the Mavericks Challenge surf contest.

If that happens, it would be the first time ever the contest was held in December.

VIDEO: Gigantic wave sweeps over surfers in Half Moon Bay ahead of Mavericks

Lead surf forecaster for stormsurf.com, Mark Sponsler, says conditions could be historic if the contest is called for Monday.

"That would be about equivalent to the Mavericks contest in 2010 which had the largest waves we had at Mavericks and inarguably the largest waves of any paddle in contest anywhere in the planet," said Sponsler.

There is the potential for windy conditions that could keep surfers out of the water.
Sponsler says "The issue is when you have really large waves the last thing you want is any, the equivalent of like moguls on a hill. You don't want moguls."

The Pillar Point Harbor Patrol says they trained this morning with the World Surf League rescue team.

RELATED: Mavericks has been challenging top surfers for 20 years

Deputy Harbormaster Cary Smith says, "They're very confident. They're also very humble and they're very skilled and we're confident in their ability to protect the competitors.

Smith says the cliffs will be blocked off to spectators and conditions on the water will be unsafe for boaters.

If the contest takes place, The World Surf League will broadcast it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssurfingmaverickswaterHalf Moon Bay
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MAVERICKS
Mavericks organizers drop another hint that surf contest could go Monday
Mavericks officials watching huge swell next week 'very closely'
Window for Mavericks Challenge surfing contest closes
VIDEO: Wave sweeps over surfers in Half Moon Bay ahead of Mavericks
More mavericks
SPORTS
Sources say Raiders rescind offer to rent Oakland Coliseum for 2019 season
Seahawks, 49ers meet for the second time this month
Derek Carr: Uncertainty over Raiders' stadium in 2019 'crazy'
Warriors' Stephen Curry says he was joking about moon landing, will visit NASA
More Sports
Top Stories
Sources say Raiders rescind offer to rent Oakland Coliseum for 2019 season
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
Stephen Curry says his moon landing comments were a joke
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions
California wants to tax your text messages
Auto body shop in Antioch gives away cars to those in need
Shake Shack's first Bay Area restaurant opens Saturday
Man trapped 2 days in grease vent at Bay Area restaurant
Show More
Oakland parents launch preemptive strike ahead of possible school closures
San Francisco firefighter killed in Santa Rosa car crash
Nepal's mother Teresa, a 93-year-old Bay Area woman, still going strong
The story behind 'Santa's Village Road' off Highway 17
Why did dog loyally guard destroyed home for weeks after Camp Fire?
More News