MLB suspends SF Giants CEO Larry Baer without pay until July

Baer will not be allowed to have any involvement with the team. The Giants will be operated by interim control person appointed by the ownership group in consultation with MLB's commissioner.
RELATED: SF mayor demands MLB hold Giants CEO accountable for altercation with wife
The San Francisco District Attorney announced earlier this month that there will be no charges filed against Baer.
In the video, Baer appears to pull his wife to the ground, while attempting to take a phone out of her hand at a park in San Francisco.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement: "I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community."
Baer said that he respects and accepts MLB's decision. The Giants CEO also said he "made a serious mistake that I sincerely regret and I am truly sorry for my actions."
Statement from the Board of Directors of San Francisco Baseball Associates, on behalf of the #SFGiants Ownership Group: pic.twitter.com/WHtevnKK1m— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) March 26, 2019
Statement from Baer pic.twitter.com/G6KLEDNgfS— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 26, 2019
Commissioner Manfred: “I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community.” https://t.co/CxCC6PjEBj— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 26, 2019