NFL Draft: SF 49ers introduce newest team members

Nick Bosa holds up his 49ers jersey during a press conference on Friday, April 26. 2019 in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers held a press conference on Friday, where they introduced the newest member of the Red and Gold.

For the fourth time in five years, the 49ers took a defensive lineman with their first-round pick Thursday night, all in hopes of improving a pass rush that has been mediocre for several seasons. This time it's Ohio State's Nick Bosa, who hasn't played since suffering a season-ending injury last September.

