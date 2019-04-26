NFL Draft: SF 49ers introduce newest team members

NFL DRAFT 2019: Watch full coverage on ABC7
For the fourth time in five years, the 49ers took a defensive lineman with their first-round pick Thursday night, all in hopes of improving a pass rush that has been mediocre for several seasons. This time it's Ohio State's Nick Bosa, who hasn't played since suffering a season-ending injury last September.
Bosa does seem genuinely happy to be on the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/lWk91luzOf— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2019
Obligatory Bosa jersey photos. #49ers pic.twitter.com/fzAWXjKGfe— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2019
Nick Bosa on old social media posts criticizing Colin Kaepernick. #49ers pic.twitter.com/k5cOGSs69Y— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2019
Bosa believes that being in the Bay Area on his own is a great opportunity to grow and learn. #49ers— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2019
His parents are here at the press conference and he’s excited to go to dinner. Excited to start his own journey. Hasn’t had much downtime after being drafted. #49ers— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2019
