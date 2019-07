NFL Draft: SF 49ers introduce newest team members

Bosa does seem genuinely happy to be on the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/lWk91luzOf — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2019

Nick Bosa on old social media posts criticizing Colin Kaepernick. #49ers pic.twitter.com/k5cOGSs69Y — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2019

Bosa believes that being in the Bay Area on his own is a great opportunity to grow and learn. #49ers — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2019

His parents are here at the press conference and he’s excited to go to dinner. Excited to start his own journey. Hasn’t had much downtime after being drafted. #49ers — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers held a press conference on Friday, where they introduced the newest member of the Red and Gold.For the fourth time in five years, the 49ers took a defensive lineman with their first-round pick Thursday night, all in hopes of improving a pass rush that has been mediocre for several seasons. This time it's Ohio State's Nick Bosa, who hasn't played since suffering a season-ending injury last September.