NFL Draft 2019: Watch full coverage on ABC7

FULL LIST: Top Bay Area college football prospects for NFL Draft
ABC7's Reggie Aqui got a chance to chat with Roberts, who's in Nashville getting ready for the big show.
When asked if someone who doesn't know a whole lot about sports will have a reason to watch, she responded with a laugh.
LIVE UPDATES: Check out ESPN.com Draftcast for real-time updates on 2019 NFL Draft
"Well that's why we're doing it on ABC," she said. "I'm glad you asked that question, sir. What we're going to do in addition to what you've seen over the years with the draft is give you the color, we have Luke Bryan, Bobby Bones, there is going to be 100,000 people each night in the streets here each night in Nashville watching the draft. So there is great interest. So yes, you're going to be fine, you're going to be entertained as well as informed when you watch our broadcast."
ABC is your home for the NFL Draft. The schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY:
- 4 pm. - ABC7 News
- 5 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 1
- 8:30 p.m. - "After the Draft"
FRIDAY:
- 4 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 2-3
- 8:30 p.m. - "Jeopardy!"
SATURDAY:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 4-7
