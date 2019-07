NFL Draft 2019: Watch full coverage on ABC7

THURSDAY:



4 pm. - ABC7 News



5 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 1



8:30 p.m. - "After the Draft"



10 p.m. - "Jeopardy!" - Watch to see if James Holzhauer's streak continues! Check out this link to the brand new James Tracker and follow his progress.



10:30 p.m. - "Wheel of Fortune" - If you are unable to see Thursday's episode due to pre-emptions and coverage of the NFL Draft, "Wheel of Fortune" will accept any entries submitted on wheeloffortune.com by 2:59 PM PT on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th as valid for the Hawaii Vacation Giveaway, regardless of which Bonus Puzzle Solution you enter. Good luck and thanks for being a loyal Wheel Watcher! Again, for details and to enter visit wheeloffortune.com.

FRIDAY:



4 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 2-3



8:30 p.m. - "Jeopardy!"

SATURDAY:



2 a.m. - "Wheel of Fortune" If you are unable to see Friday's episode due to pre-emptions and coverage of the NFL Draft, "Wheel of Fortune" will accept any entries submitted on wheeloffortune.com by 2:59 PM PT on Saturday, April 27th as valid for the Hawaii Vacation Giveaway, regardless of which Bonus Puzzle Solution you enter. Good luck and thanks for being a loyal Wheel Watcher! Again, for details and to enter visit wheeloffortune.com.



9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 4-7





RELATED STORIES:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will air on ABC. "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts will host the coverage today, tomorrow and Saturday.ABC7's Reggie Aqui got a chance to chat with Roberts , who's in Nashville getting ready for the big show.When asked if someone who doesn't know a whole lot about sports will have a reason to watch, she responded with a laugh."Well that's why we're doing it on ABC," she said. "I'm glad you asked that question, sir. What we're going to do in addition to what you've seen over the years with the draft is give you the color, we have Luke Bryan, Bobby Bones, there is going to be 100,000 people each night in the streets here each night in Nashville watching the draft. So there is great interest. So yes, you're going to be fine, you're going to be entertained as well as informed when you watch our broadcast."ABC is your home for the NFL Draft. The schedule is as follows: