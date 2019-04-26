nfl draft

NFL Draft 2019: Watch full coverage on ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will air on ABC. "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts will host the coverage today, tomorrow and Saturday.

FULL LIST: Top Bay Area college football prospects for NFL Draft

ABC7's Reggie Aqui got a chance to chat with Roberts, who's in Nashville getting ready for the big show.

When asked if someone who doesn't know a whole lot about sports will have a reason to watch, she responded with a laugh.

LIVE UPDATES: Check out ESPN.com Draftcast for real-time updates on 2019 NFL Draft

"Well that's why we're doing it on ABC," she said. "I'm glad you asked that question, sir. What we're going to do in addition to what you've seen over the years with the draft is give you the color, we have Luke Bryan, Bobby Bones, there is going to be 100,000 people each night in the streets here each night in Nashville watching the draft. So there is great interest. So yes, you're going to be fine, you're going to be entertained as well as informed when you watch our broadcast."

ABC is your home for the NFL Draft. The schedule is as follows:

THURSDAY:

  • 4 pm. - ABC7 News

  • 5 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 1

  • 8:30 p.m. - "After the Draft"

  • 10 p.m. - "Jeopardy!" - Watch to see if James Holzhauer's streak continues! Check out this link to the brand new James Tracker and follow his progress.

  • 10:30 p.m. - "Wheel of Fortune" - If you are unable to see Thursday's episode due to pre-emptions and coverage of the NFL Draft, "Wheel of Fortune" will accept any entries submitted on wheeloffortune.com by 2:59 PM PT on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th as valid for the Hawaii Vacation Giveaway, regardless of which Bonus Puzzle Solution you enter. Good luck and thanks for being a loyal Wheel Watcher! Again, for details and to enter visit wheeloffortune.com.

FRIDAY:

  • 4 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 2-3

  • 8:30 p.m. - "Jeopardy!"

SATURDAY:

  • 2 a.m. - "Wheel of Fortune" If you are unable to see Friday's episode due to pre-emptions and coverage of the NFL Draft, "Wheel of Fortune" will accept any entries submitted on wheeloffortune.com by 2:59 PM PT on Saturday, April 27th as valid for the Hawaii Vacation Giveaway, regardless of which Bonus Puzzle Solution you enter. Good luck and thanks for being a loyal Wheel Watcher! Again, for details and to enter visit wheeloffortune.com.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 4-7


RELATED STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscooaklandtennesseenfl draftsan francisco 49ersnflfootballu.s. & worldoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL DRAFT
The NFL's best and worst offensive arsenals: Barnwell's 32-1 ranking
ESPYS Auction: Announce a pick at 2020 NFL draft in Las Vegas
Progress reports for all 32 NFL first-round picks
NFL experts debate best and worst teams after 2019 free agency, draft
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News