SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Words can't really describe this interview between ABC7's Reggie Aqui and "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts about the 2019 NFL Draft.
NFL DRAFT 2019: Watch full coverage on ABC7
Seriously, you'll have to watch it.
You can also watch the draft on ABC7 starting at 5 p.m.
The full schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY:
4 pm. - ABC7 News
5 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 1
8:30 p.m. - "After the Draft"
10 p.m. - "Jeopardy!"
10:30 p.m. - "Wheel of Fortune"
FRIDAY:
4 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 2-3
8:30 p.m. - "Jeopardy!"
SATURDAY:
2 a.m. - "Wheel of Fortune" (Friday's episode)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - NFL Draft Round 4-7
Full coverage on the NFL Draft here.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
I Know Sports: you have never seen an NFL Draft preview quite like this
NFL DRAFT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More