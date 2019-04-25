NFL Draft 2019: 7 things to know about the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every year, fans of all 32 National Football League teams have questions ahead of the NFL Draft.
2019 is no different, especially for the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.
You have the questions, we have the answers on what you should know before the draft opens in Nashville, Tenn.
1. First few days will be key in deciding future for both teams
When you are tuning into the NFL Draft on ABC7, it would be wise for you to tune in early and often during the first two days of coverage.
The 49ers and Raiders have a collective seven draft picks in Rounds 1-3.
It has also been rumored that the two teams are interested in trading up or down in the draft.
This will make the first few days even more interesting for fans watching their teams build.
2. Raiders: Expect some major actions on the first day
Raiders fans may have thought then new Head Coach Jon Gruden was crazy to trade away Pro-Bowl stars Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper a season ago, but now they have the chance to add serious talent to their roster with three first round selections.
Oakland has the fourth overall selection as a result of their finish in the league in 2018.
They also have pick 24 from the Chicago Bears and pick 27 from the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition, the Raiders own a second, fourth, fifth and two-seventh round selections.
3. 49ers: Not a lot of total picks, but three big selections early
In past deals, the 49ers have sent away two rounds worth of selections in the 2019 NFL Draft.
They now only have six total draft picks this year, with none in the fifth or seventh round.
However, San Francisco owns picks in the top four selections in each of the first three rounds.
The 49ers will need to hit at #2 (second overall of first round), #36 (fourth overall of second round) and #67 (third overall of third round) to make up for their lack of picks.
4. Raiders: Scouting department drama just days before draft
In the first draft for new General Manager Mike Mayock, he made a splash before picks were even made.
Mayock sent home the scouting department for the Raiders before the Easter weekend and told them not to return until after the draft concludes.
Sources say that Mayock made the move due to trust issues.
So now the selections will almost exclusively be made off of the opinions of Jon Gruden and Mayock.
5. 49ers: Team to honor late scout with second round pick announcement
Longtime NFL Scout Reggie Cobb died at the age of 50 less than a week before the NFL Draft.
To honor his 11 years with the 49ers organization, the team is having his son, DeMarcus, announce the 49ers second-round draft pick on Friday.
This is fitting as Cobb was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in the 1990 NFL Draft.
San Francisco will also leave a seat in their draft war room empty throughout the weekend to honor Cobb.
6. Raiders: Big surprises may be coming with fourth overall pick
In case there wasn't enough drama around the first draft selection for Oakland, sources say they plan to surprise the league with their draft pick at #4.
This is expected to be part of the reason Mayock sent the scouts home as this surprise pick needs "absolute secrecy"
Some have linked Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins to the Raiders despite the team showing confidence in Derek Carr as the Quarterback of the 2019 squad.
7. Both teams look to get defensive throughout draft
The Raiders have added firepower in this offseason with additions like Antonio Brown, but their defense still needs help.
Expect the Raiders to look at a possible replacement for Khalil Mack as well as depth in the defensive backfield.
And with the retirement of Marshawn Lynch the day before the Draft begins, drafting a running back in the early rounds could be a possibility for Oakland as well.
The 49ers find themselves in a fortunate position where they have a solid Quarterback and do not have to draft one despite being in the top-five picks.
With Arizona likely drafting QB Kyler Murray from Oklahoma first overall, this means the team is most likely deciding between the top defensive prospects in the Draft.
Nick Bosa or Quinnen Williams? That's the decision many say the 49ers are trying to make for the second pick.
Both players are considered to be the top at their given positions and both would make impacts on the San Francisco defensive line.
NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE ON ABC7:
Round 1: Thursday Apr. 25, 2019 - 5:00 p.m. PST
Rounds 2 & 3: Friday Apr. 26, 2019 - 4:00 p.m. PST
Rounds 4-7: Saturday Apr. 27, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. PST
